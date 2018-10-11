Tomes, Roberta M. “Bertie”

PALMYRA: Bertie passed away on October 9, 2018 at age 77. She was born in Palmyra, NY to the late Robert and Genevieve Sadler. Bertie was also predeceased by her husband, Richard “Dick” Tomes. She is survived by her many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Bertie was a longtime employee of Pal Oil in Palmyra, NY. She loved playing the keyboard with her husband Richard and together they enjoyed many of the same interests, such as archery and artwork. Bertie was very active in embroidery and sewing. She made many household items such as, curtains and doilies. Above all, Bertie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Sunday (October 14) from 2-5 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522, where her funeral service will be held on Monday (October 15) at 10 AM. Interment in Macedon Village Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy to honor Bertie may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes, www.jdrf.org.