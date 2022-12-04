Tomkiewicz, Rebecca “Becke”

PALMYRA: Passed away at age 66, on November 12, 2022. Rebecca was born in Erie, PA. to Dr. C. Barry Westover and Janet Wall Westover. She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, James Tomkiewicz in 2018. Rebecca is survived by her brother, Gregg (Michelle Beckler) Westover; nephew Gavin Westover; stepson, James Tomkiewicz; her partner and companion, Bob Hegeman and their dog Stanley; cousins, Pamela Lessard, Kurt Weisenfluh; Bart Weisenfluh and their immediate family and many, many longtime and special friends.

Becke was a staple in the Palmyra community. She served on the vestry at Zion Episcopal Church, Vice President of the Palmyra-Macedon Lions Club, volunteer and past Chairperson for Historic Palmyra, volunteer for Grace House, Palmyra’s Kings Daughters, The Garden Club, and secretary for Family Promise in Lyons. Becke had a smile that lit up a room and was an immediate friend to all that she met. She could tell a joke at the drop of a hat, was always the first to come up with the answers to trivia, an amazing quilter and was always up for an adventure. Her most current adventures were out west on the train and the beach in Maine with her companion Bob. Becke touched many lives and was a shining example to all, putting others before herself and will be missed by all that knew her.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (December 9) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. A memorial service for Rebecca will be held on Saturday (December 10), 10 AM at Zion Episcopal Church, 120 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Rebecca will be laid to rest in Palmyra Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rebecca may be directed to Family Promise, 3 Holley St., Lyons, NY 14489, or Historic Palmyra, 132 Market St., Palmyra, NY 14522, or to the church. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Rebecca’s tribute page, www.murphyfuneralservices.com