Tompkins, Richard A.

June 22, 1946 – September 2, 2018

LOUISBURG: Richard Alan Tompkins, 72, of Louisburg, died Sunday morning at his home. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, William and Jean P. Tompkins. Richard was born in Sodus, NY. He was a Navy Veteran where he served in Vietnam. He was a retired Correctional Officer with the NC Department of Corrections. He was a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion Post 105. Richard is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Deborah A. Tompkins; sons and daughters-in-law, Charles and Joanna Tompkins of Oxford; Kevin and Adina Tompkins of Reidsville; sisters and brother-in-law, Diane DeVogelaere of Canandaigua, NY; Marilyn and Craig Durbin of Harriman, TN; brother and sister-in-law, Charles W. and Linda Tompkins of North Rose, NY; 7 – grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg. www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.