Obituaries
Tooke, Betty B.
SODUS: Age 94, passed away peacefully Friday, December 27th, 2019 at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Betty was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2004; sister, Elnora Kern; brother, Gordon Burlee. She is survived by her children, Karen (Eric) Beckens of Sodus, Kevin Tooke of VA, Kim (Gary) Sheffield of Savannah; grandchildren, Erica Beckens, Autumn Beckens, Noah Beckens, Tesla (Kyle) Woods, Jonathan Sheffield, Samantha Sheffield; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to attend her “Celebration of Life” at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 5th at the First Reformed Church of Sodus, 18 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the “Memorial Fund” at the First Reformed Church of Sodus.
