Topping, Carlton “Corky”

LYONS: Corky’s heart took its last beat on December 21, 2020 and the Angels came to take him home to Jesus. Corky was born on March 27, 1956 in Lyons, NY to Patricia & Robert Topping. He attended North Rose Wolcott School and graduated in 1974. He worked in Quality Control his whole life. He will sadly be missed by his wife, Marcha (Waterman) Topping; his children, Heather (William) Page of Canandaigua and Scott Miller of Oneida, NY; his grandchildren, Evan & Elizabeth Page and Marissa & Christian Miller; also survived by his mother-in-law, Inez Waterman; sister, Marian Putman; brother, David (Tina) Topping; sister-in-laws, Kathy Topping, Cyndi (Harry) Martinez, Brenda (Skip) Miller, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Predeceased by parents; father-in-law, Russel Waterman; brother, Denny Topping; brother-in-law, Charles Putman; and niece, Amy Topping. Due to COVID-19 there will be no calling hours or funeral. A “Celebration of His Life” and burial will be held in the spring. Contributions may be made to Cross Creek Church (3700 NY-31, Palmyra NY14522) or Lyons Ambulance (122 Broad St, Lyons NY 14489). Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com.