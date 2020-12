FAIRPORT: Formerly of Wolcott, NY, passed away on December 17, 2020 at age 95. He was born in Depew, NY to Andrew and Gladys Wadsworth. Milton was also predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy; son, James Wadsworth; brother, Phillip Wadsworth; sister, Eleanor Letts. Milton is survived by his wife, Hilda Wadsworth; daughters, Sarah Wadsworth and […]