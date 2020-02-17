Torrell, John J.

CANANDAIGUA/NEWARK: John “Jack” Torrell, 86, died on Friday (February 14, 2020) at his home in Canandaigua. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Saturday (February 22nd) at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 95 North Main Street, Canandaigua. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery. Memorials, in Jack’s name, may be made to either the Canandaigua Volunteer Ambulance, 233 North Pearl Street. Canandaigua, New York 14424 or the Wood Library, 134 North Main Street, Canandaigua, New York 14424. Jack was born in Newark, New York on May 5, 1933, the son of John R. and Mary Dale Torrell. He graduated with the Class of 1951 from Newark High School and graduated from Niagara University in 1955 with a Degree in Business. After college, he entered the U.S. Army, serving some time in Germany. He continued his military service after his discharge from active duty in the Army Reserves, first in Newark, then in Rochester. Jack served a total of 37 years in the Army retiring as a Colonel. Returning to Newark in 1958, Jack started a working at the Department of Social Services and soon transferred to the Department of Probation as a probation officer. Jack had become the Director of Probation and he retired after a long career on December 31, 1991. While living in Newark, he was a communicate of St. Michael Church; a member of the Elk Club and the Newark Country Club. Roughly twenty years ago, he and his wife moved to Canandaigua , splitting their time by wintering in Bradenton, Florida. Jack enjoyed his day of golf no matter where he played; he was an avid reader and enjoyed watching all sports. Jack is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara, two children, Steven (Denise) Torrell of Gahanna, Ohio and Susan (Reynold) Szarek of Oneida; five grandchildren Mikayla, Leah, Samantha Szarek; Anna and Jack Torrell; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Christine Krollman. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com