Torres, Ana Laura

NEWARK: Ana Laura Torres-Ruiz, a beloved soul, was born in Rincón, Puerto Rico, in the barrio of Calvache. Her journey began on April 16, 1939.

On July 10, 2024, in Newark, NY, Ana Laura peacefully passed away surrounded by her loved ones.

Cosme Torres-Ortiz, her devoted husband of 67 years, stood by her side through life’s joys and trials. Together, they wove a tapestry of enduring love and shared experiences.

Ana Laura’s passing was preceded by her son, Cosme Alberto Torres-Ruiz, her father, Baldomero Ruiz-Feneque; her mother, Maria Soto-Valentin; her sisters Patria de Firpo and Aida Luz (Sonia) de Fantauzzi; and her brothers David, Miguel, and Juan (Papo) Ruiz-Soto.

Her memory lives on through her surviving family members: daughters Provi White (Johnny) and Annabelle Vazquez (Faustino); grandchildren Annette Irizarry, Douglas Carlson & (Kerri), Katina Heidrick (Brad), Provi Thomas (Tommy Horton), Jonathan Vazquez (Melissa), Christopher Vazquez, and Martin Vazquez; great-grandchildren Zaina and Tiana Figueroa, Douglas III, Ashton, and Noryana Carlson, Dayana and Corbin Heidrick, Dejanay, Albertino, Amir Thomas and TJ Horton, Olivia Weiser and Ivy Vazquez; Ana Laura’s siblings Delma, Jose, Victoria (Ellie) de Feliciano and her husband Adin Feliciano, mourn her passing. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who held a special place in her heart.

During her earthly journey, Ana Laura worked at the Newark Developmental Center, where her compassion touched many lives. She found solace in cooking and tending to her garden, and her family remained the radiant center of her existence.

May her spirit find eternal peace, and may her memory continue to inspire love and kindness in those who knew her.

Please join the family at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, for Ana’s funeral mass. Burial will follow in Newark Cemetery. Following her burial, all are invited to the Newark American Legion, 200 East Union Street, Newark, NY, for a celebration of life.

