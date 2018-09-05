Tosca, Kernsandra

NEWARK: Kernsandra Tosca, 21, died Sunday (September 2, 2018) at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Kernsandra is survived by her son Demontez, her father Luis Tosca of Newark; her sister Meranda Thebert-Torres of Newark; a brother Andrew James Wells of Ontario. She was predeceased by her mother Mandi Tosca-Smith. Friends may call on Friday (September 7, 2018) from 4-6 PM at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 PM. murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com