Toye, Katherine

SODUS: Katherine Toye, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the First Reformed Church, 18 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY. Burial will be in the Brick Church Cemetery at a later date.

Katherine was born in Sodus, NY on October 4, 1937 the daughter of the late Dana and Mary Filkins Pratt. She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1957. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and getting together with friends and family. Sitting on her front porch watching the birds and traffic was her favorite way to relax.

Mrs. Toye is survived by her son Dale (Amy) Toye; two grandchildren Joshua (Marianna) Toye and Jessica (Jon Ross) Gansz; two great grandchildren Lucas and Alexander Toye; a brother Richard VanGys; close friend Sandra Davison; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Toye in 2007 and two brothers Dana and Edward Pratt.

