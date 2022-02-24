Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 24th 2022, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 28
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Toye, Katherine

by WayneTimes.com
February 24, 2022

SODUS: Katherine Toye, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the First Reformed Church, 18 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY.  Burial will be in the Brick Church Cemetery at a later date.

Katherine was born in Sodus, NY on October 4, 1937 the daughter of the late Dana and Mary Filkins Pratt.  She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1957. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and getting together with friends and family.  Sitting on her front porch watching the birds and traffic was her favorite way to relax.

Mrs. Toye is survived by her son Dale (Amy) Toye; two grandchildren Joshua (Marianna) Toye and Jessica (Jon Ross) Gansz; two great grandchildren Lucas and Alexander Toye; a brother Richard VanGys; close friend Sandra Davison; many nieces and nephews.  She was predeceased by her husband Edward Toye in 2007 and two brothers Dana and Edward Pratt.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Toye, Katherine

SODUS: Katherine Toye, 84, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the Clifton Springs Nursing Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the First Reformed Church, 18 Maple Ave, Sodus, NY.  Burial will be in the Brick Church Cemetery at a later date. Katherine was […]

Read More
Forman, Florence F. 

PALMYRA: Florence passed away on February 18, 2022. She was predeceased by her daughter, Karel Forman. Florence is survived by her husband of 70 years, Edward Forman; children, Kurt Forman, Keith (Elizabeth Butler) Forman, and Dr. Kirsten (Ken) Forman-Bailey; grandchildren, Luke, Hope, Eleanor, and Josephine Forman. Florence met her husband, Ed while working at Kodak. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square