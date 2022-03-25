Traas, Mildred M “LeBerth” “Peaches” 

WILLIAMSON: Aged 75, passed away at home on March 20, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents Leo and Mildred “Jewett” LeBerth; brother Leo LeBerth; sisters Geraldine Bloom, Carol Collins, Marilynn Wilson, Kathleen Owens and Judith LeBerth, and her much loved and missed grandson Devon “Markers” Traas. She is survived by her brothers Lawrence and Francis (Susan) LeBerth; children Tracy (John) Lambie, Brandy Traas Moreno, Nicole Traas, David Traas and Dani (Zach) Quinn; her 17 grandchildren, Lauren, Megan and Sage Lambie; Cheyenne Traas, Cisco and Reyna Traas Moreno; Alex Traas, Madyson and Brayden Storey; Brian, Brandon, Damian, Shayla, Marcus and David Traas; and Kylea and Caitlin Quinn; and 2 great grandchildren, Serenity and Everett. She will also be missed by very many nieces, nephews and friends.

Millie, affectionately known as Peach, Peaches, Peachy and Aunt Peachy was an avid bird lover and believed every life was worth saving down to the bugs in her house that she would relocate outside. She would often get in the car and go for rides just “to see the cows”. She cheated at board games, even going so far as to “accidentally” tip the Scrabble board over when losing, and had a habit of shouting out the answers when she clearly said she didn’t want to play. She loved Eminem, and spent countless hours doing crossword puzzles. She was a friend to many. She was selfless, accepting and shared her love freely. Millie spent many years working at Marine Midland bank, later HSBC. After her retirement she began working at BOCES as a substitute teacher. But her favorite job was taking care of her grandkids and watching them play sports and perform in their various activities, or just spending time with them and being in their presence.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a time of visitation on Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4-7PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. “tears accepted, smiles and laughter welcome and appreciated.” A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church, Walworth Road, Ontario, on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 10AM. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Ontario, where she will be laid to rest next to her grandson Devon. Donations, in memory of Mildred, can be made to Williamson Central School District, Attn: Devon Traas Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 900, Williamson, NY 14589. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or to upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.