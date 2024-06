PROVIDENCE RHODE ISLAND: Born May 21st/ 1986 Died May 27th 2024

Born in Palmyra NY and finally residing in Providence Rhode Island.

Due to a short bout of cancer.

Survived by her parents Randy and Genevieve (Cooper) Trask, brother Andrew (Maggie) Trask and daughter Kylie Faggert. Also survived by special friend Joshua Coutu who was with her the last few months.

She truly loved her daughter Kylie. She was a friend to many people who crossed he path.

And she had a love for every furry creature that came into her life as well.

She will be missed by everyone she came in contact with.