Trautman (Jacob), Beverly S.

MARION: Born March 2, 1936, entered her heavenly home June 28, 2024. Please join the family for a memorial service at 1pm on Wednesday, July 3 at the Second Reformed Church in Marion, NY. A reception with light refreshments will follow the service. In lieu of flowers please consider memorials to the Second Reformed Church Memorial Fund, 3757 Mill St, Marion, NY 14505 or to Laurel House Comfort Care Home, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.

Mrs. Trautman married the love of her life, Kenneth, on November 23, 1956. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Phyllis in 1959 and Paula in 1963. Bev was a stay-at-home mom until she went to work in the Marion High School Cafeteria in 1973. Beverly is predeceased by her parents Paul and Matilda Jacob; 3 older sisters and an older brother; her husband Kenneth and great-granddaughter Mary.

She is survived by her daughters Phyllis (Robert) Adriaansen and Paula (Paul) Dziekonski; grandchildren Daniel (Michelle Harrold) Adriaansen, Jenna (James Hillyard) Adriaansen; Derrick (Rikki) Dziekonski, Brett (Sara Wikkerink) Dziekonski; great-grandchildren Isaac Adriaansen, Harper and Kennedy Hillyard, Mirianna and Kaius Dziekonski and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

