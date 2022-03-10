Travers, Donna Kay

FAIRVILLE: Donna Kay Travers age 63 passed away Monday February 28th peacefully in her home in Fairville, New York. Donna was born July 26th, 1958, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Emily (Franklin) Bostic and Billy Dove Bostic. She was the youngest of three children with two brother’s Allen and John Wood.

Donna married Bruce Michael Travers on April 26th of 1974 and they moved to New York that same year. Donna had many jobs but recently had been a hard worker for Solstice senior living in Fairport (formally Maplewood Estates), for over 15 years as an Environmental Engineer.

Donna had an immense passion for Owls leading her to an expansive and unique collection. She shared her passion with all her children and grandchildren. She loved spending time and making new memories with her family. Her family would surprise her with anything Owl they could find and continue to cherish that part of her she has passed on to them. She also had a love of Chihuahuas having many different furry companies throughout her life.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents Emily and Billy, her brother’s Allen and John and her husband Bruce.

Left to honor and remember her love are her four children Rebecca (Edward) Geil, Joshua Travers, Peter (Valerie) Roddey and Rachel (Kyle) Travers/Fuller. 9 Grandchildren Emily Travers, Samantha Geil, Michelle Geil, Edward Geil Jr, Marissa Ayers, Emilio Ayers, Annabella Roddey, Kayden Travers and Raynewyn Travers-Orlopp. Her chihuahuas Penny and Goldie.

The family will be having a private burial in the spring with a celebration of life to follow. The date and time are TBD.