Treible, Frances (Frani) 

MARION/WALWORTH: Entered into rest on March 1, 2022 at the age of 75. Predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Isobel Boyd. Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Dan Sr.; daughter, Amy (Aaron) Sullivan; son, Daniel (Yukari) Treible Jr.; grandchildren, Abigail and Raymond Sullivan; sister, Edith (Joseph) Pasquini; brother, Thomas (YingYing) Boyd; feline friends, Cindy, Grady and Smoochie; several sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Frani leaves an everlasting mark of kindness, humor, and devotion to everyone she touched. Her source of love and positivity came from her love of life and most of all her husband, kids

and grandkids, sister and brother, family and friends. Frani was so creative, loved sewing and cooking, arts and crafts, gardening and so much more. She could name any flower put in front

of her and knew every constellation in the sky. Frani loved lake life, playing cards, especially Canasta, but fishing was at the top of her list.

Frani also brought light into the classroom at Freewill Elementary at Wayne Central for 38 years with such joy, always putting children first. During her years at Freewill she helped children put on many plays, she was even in a production of the Wizard of Oz to raise money at Freewill. She may have played the role of the Cowardly Lion, but she never approached life cowardly. She faced each day with such strength and grace and even humor until her very last day. All the ways that Frani loved others will continue to live on through all those she knew and loved.

Frani will be dearly missed.

Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, March 5th, 11AM - 1PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505 where the funeral service will be held 1PM immediately following calling hours. There will be a reception to follow at the Williamson Town Park Lodge, 3773 Eddy Rd., Williamson, NY. Anyone who wishes to visit with the family is welcome. Donations may be made in memory to the American Diabetes Assoc., 160 Allens Creek Rd., Rochester, NY 14618. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com