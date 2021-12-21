Trescott, Nancy J.

BOONVILLE: Nancy J. Trescott, 82, widow of Robert L., passed away at her residence on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Nancy was born in Canandaigua, NY on July 12, 1939, a daughter of Charles and Bernice Crane Dunk. She grew up in Palmyra, NY, where she graduated from high school. On January 18, 1969, Nancy was united in marriage with Robert L. Trescott, in Palmyra, NY and afterward the couple lived in Palmyra until relocating to the Boonville area in 1991. For thirty-five years Mrs. Trescott was employed as a school bus driver for the Palmyra-Macedon Central School District. Her husband, Robert, who was a longtime employee of Kodak of Rochester, passed away on May 12, 1994.

She enjoyed reading and sewing and for many years Nancy served as a volunteer at Matthews Place Ministries Store in Boonville.

She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly A. Charles, N.C., a son, Charles E. Hill, Newark, NY; a step daughter, Pamela Trescott Copp; two step sons, Robert (Dolores) and Timothy (Kelly) Trescott; two granddaughters, Desirae (Brian) Smith, Brittany (Matthew) Tierson; a grandson, Charles D. Hill, seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Sharon (Jim) VerMeersch and Judy (Joe) Columbo and many friends.

A graveside service will be held in the spring in Boonville Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Nancy possessed a kind and tender heart for animals of all kinds; fortunate indeed was any stray or hungry animal who arrived at Nancy’s residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367. Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville.