Tricarico, Harriet F. 

NEWARK: Harriet Tricarico , 82, died Saturday, May 27, 2023 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark.

Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York, 14489

Harriet was born on August 27, 1940, in Canandaigua, NY, the daughter of the late William and Clara Cove Smith. After High School, Harriet worked at Jackson & Perkins in Newark where she met her husband of 62 years, Richard. From 1968 to 1986, she worked at the local Sears store. For many years, she was a Girl Scout Leader and in retirement she worked as a School Bus Monitor. Harriet loved spending time with her family, playing cards, traveling with her husband, cooking and baking for her loved ones.

She is survived by a son Richard (Marie) Tricarico Jr. of N. Syracuse; two daughters Sharon (Paul) Grafmuller of Whitesboro, NY and Susan (Todd) Gravino of Victor; nine grandchildren Matt (Jasmine) Grafmuller, Alexa (Chris) McNamara, Michael Tricarico, Joseph Tricarico, Anthony Tricarico, Madison Gravino, Jordan Gravino, Taylor Gravino and Thomas Gravino; two brothers LeRoy (Kathy) Smith, William (Terri) Smith; a sister Clara Williams; stepsister Carol (Bob) Kemp. She was predeceased by her husband Richard Sr. in 2021; a son Jeffrey in 1982; a sister Betty Smith; a brother Michael Smith.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com