Tricarico Sr., Richard M.

NEWARK: Richard M. Tricarico Sr., 84, died Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends may call from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Thursday, July 29th at St. Michael Church 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in his name, may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105

He was born on May 16, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late John and Mary Cantelmi Tricarico. He was a clerk at the U.S. Post Office in Newark for 37 years. After retiring from the post office he was a bus driver for Newark Schools for another 20 years. Richard was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Newark and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was a former little league baseball coach. He played in several volleyball leagues over the years. Richard had a passion for all sports and loved following them. He was a proud fan of the New York Yankees. Richard was an avid gardener and grew his own fruits and vegetables.

Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years Harriet; a son Richard (Marie) Tricarico Jr. of N. Syracuse; two daughters Sharon (Paul) Grafmuller of Whitesboro, NY and Susan (Todd) Gravino of Victor; nine grandchildren Matt (Jasmine) Grafmuller, Alexa (Chris) McNamara, Michael Tricarico, Joseph Tricarico, Anthony Tricarico, Madison Gravino, Jordan Gravino, Taylor Gravino and Thomas Gravino; a sister MaryAnn Tricarico VanHanehan; a brother Ronald (Patricia) Tricarico and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son Jeffrey in 1982 and two brothers John in 1991 and Eugene in 2007.

His family would like to thank the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home for the care and support they gave Richard and his family.

