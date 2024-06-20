Triou, Darryl Gene

April 21, 1944 - June 18, 2024 (age 80)

MACEDON: With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Darryl G. Triou, on June 18, 2024, at the age of 80, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy.

Darryl is survived by his loving partner and wife, Linda Triou; four siblings, Judy, Linda, Susan, and Edward; two children, Christopher and Scott; his stepsons, Michael and Brian; grandchildren, Melissa, Graham, and Gretchen; and dogs, Mila and Coco.

Darryl was born on April 21,1944 in Rochester, NY to Howard and Ethel Triou. His love and passion for building began in high school, where he helped his father build homes after school and on weekends. Following high school, Darryl worked as a union plumber and owned his own plumbing and electrical business. He soon after took over the family business, Triou’s Custom Homes Inc., based in Palmyra, NY, where he built every home as though he was building it for himself. The Triou quality way.

He had a deep appreciation for outdoor pursuits, that included but were certainly not limited to hunting, fishing, and competitive archery, which only further proved his focus on accuracy and fostering a sense of achievement.

To know Darryl was to love him. His unwavering support and selflessness, to both his family and community was a true testament to his character. He was a godly man, proud and devoted husband, father, and grandfather, whose love and dedication stood the test of time.

May angels lead you in, as you will forever be loved and missed.

On Wednesday, June 26th from 4-7 PM, family and friends are invited to attend Darryl’s calling hours at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Pittsford-Palmyra Rd (Route 31), Macedon, NY 14502. A memorial service will be held privately for family.

