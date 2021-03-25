Tripodi, Ricky F.

NEWARK: Ricky F. Tripodi, 68, departed for Heaven on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home in Newark.

A private funeral service was held with burial was in Newark Cemetery.

He was born on May 14, 1952 in Canandaigua, New York, the son of Rocco and Jenny Tripodi. For many years, he was a Painter at the Newark Development Center..

Ricky is survived by his children Lisa (Eddy) Everts, Kelly (Jessie) Adams and Todd Tripodi; mother of his children Karen; grandchildren Jayden Peters, Joey Everts, Kendyl Everts, Carter Everts, Kelsie Adams, Kolton Adams, and Tyler Tripodi.

