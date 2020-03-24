Obituaries
Trombino, Deborah S.
PALMYRA: Age 67, died on Mon., March 23, 2020. All services at this time will be private. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. Please consider memorials to The Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489 or to Western Presbyterian Church, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522.Deb was born on May 23, 1952 in Lyons, NY the daughter of William and Dorothy Lasher Schlee. She and Louis J. Trombino II were married on April 16, 1978. Deb held a bachelors degree from Geneseo State and masters degrees in special education and learning disabilities from Nazareth College and was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She had been a teacher in the Palmyra-Macedon School District for many years. Deb was a member of the Palmyra Garden Club and an avid coffee drinker at Muddy Waters Café. She had served as an elder at Western Presbyterian Church. Predeceased by her husband Louis in 2018 and father William Schlee; Deb is survived by her sons David (Jenn) and Mark (Krystle Millan) Trombino; mother Dorothy Schlee; grandson William Trombino and several cousins. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
