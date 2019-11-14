Trombino, Dorothy H.

LYONS/CLIFTON SPRINGS: Age 91, a resident of Clifton Springs Nursing Home passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who offered a smile and kindness to everyone. She maintained her caring and cheerful spirit even when losing ground to Alzheimer’s. Family and friends may call Tuesday (Nov. 26) from noon to 1 pm at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery. Dorothy was born September 26, 1928 in Lyons, a daughter to George S. and Mabel Hannes Hall. She worked at the former NY Telephone Office in Newark and in Florida, and volunteered at Newark Wayne Hospital. For those wishing, memorials may be made to Clifton Springs Hospital Foundation Activities Department, 2 Coulter Rd. Clifton Springs, NY 14432. Dorothy was predeceased by her first husband, Peter Santelli, second husband, Joseph Trombino and several siblings. She is survived by 3 children, Peter (Marcia) Santelli of Hornell, William (Margie) Santelli of Pittsford and Nancy (John) Cauvel of Pittsford; 3 step-children, Joanne Hurley, Nancy (Larry) Rice and Pam Trombino; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Rattey of Florida; and nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the staff of 2300 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home. keysorfuneralhomes.com