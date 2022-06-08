Trowbridge Sr., Roy Armour

PALMYRA: Died on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at the age of 96. Family and friends are invited to call from 6-8pm on Friday, June 10 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Saturday, June 11. Burial with military honors will follow in Palmyra Cemetery. Please consider donations in Roy’s memory to a children’s cancer organization, fund for kidney related illness or any veterans charitable organization of your choice.

Roy was born on August 9, 1925 in Denver, Colorado the son of Lynn and Viola Burnside Trowbridge. He was a master millwright with American Can prior to his retirement and was a proud member of the International American Machinists. Roy was very interested in history and was an avid reader of local history writings. He was a member of the Yatesville Methodist Church and had been active with the Canandaigua Odd Fellows. Roy was a big supporter of the Ontario County Fair having served on the Fair Board and volunteering many hours tending to the grounds and plantings. A proud veteran and patriot, Roy supported many causes to benefit veterans. He had been a member of the American Legion and Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and had a passion for the Marine Corp League and Navy Museum. As the last WWII veteran from Sabinsville, PA, Roy participated every year in the Sabinsville Memorial Day service. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Navy flag in honor of Roy’s service to our country during WWII.

Roy is predeceased by his wife Winifred Payne Trowbridge; a daughter Yolonda June Trowbridge; son Roy A. Trowbridge Jr.; son-in-law William “Bill” Contant; sisters Loretta Gialloreto and Clara Kauderer and brother James Trowbridge. He is survived by his daughter Katrinka “Kay” Contant; sons Fred (Joan Shaffer) Trowbridge and Walter (Signa) Trowbridge; brother-in-law Frank Gialloreto; grandchildren Aaron (Alex) Contant, Jonathan (Heather) Contant; Krystin (Matthew) Piston, Ilan Trowbridge; Braeden Trowbridge; Keith (Jackie) Cochrane and Matthew (Kris) Wyse and great-grandchildren Elijah and Harper Contant. Roy was looking forward to welcoming his third great-grandchild later this year. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

