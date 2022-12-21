Tucker, Michele Marie         

ROCHESTER, NY: Michele passed away on September 17, 2022 at age 41. She was predeceased by her beloved partner, Sean Dougherty; grandfather John Mackey; and grandmother Norma Tucker. Michele is survived by her mother, Teresa Matteson; stepfather, Gerald Matteson; father, Michael Tucker; stepmother, Rose Tucker; sister, Nicole Matteson; and brother, Derek Tucker. She is also survived by her grandmother, Catherine Mackey; aunt Roberta Colleran; grandfather Edward Tucker; and uncle Alan Tucker, as well as several other members of her extended family. Michele had many friends that she loved and enjoyed spending time with.

Michele was born on October 19, 1980 in Wilmington, Delaware. She spent her early childhood in Niagara County, New York. Michele moved to Wayne County in 1987. She graduated from Sodus High School in 1998. Michele attended college in Buffalo. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management from D’Youville College, and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Canisius College. She returned to Rochester after working in Buffalo for several years. Michele was a Human Resources Professional who was very supportive of her colleagues. She brought warmth and humor to her job.

Michele was a unique, creative, and talented individual. She was a writer, musician, and artist. She had a gift for comedy. Michele enjoyed attending concerts and other live events. She liked to wear stylish clothes and crazy costumes. She brought laughter and excitement wherever she went. Michele was a kind person who had a major impact on the lives of others. She was always there to listen, give advice, or share a joke as needed. She loved animals, especially her cats, Rene and Panache. Michele was also a social justice warrior who wanted to make the world a better place. She truly believed that all people were created equal, and treated others that way.

A private remembrance service and a celebration of life were held by her family and friends. Contributions in memory of Michele may be directed to the Humane Society of Wayne County, or Lollypop Farm (Humane Society of Greater Rochester). To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com