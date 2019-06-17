Tuffy, Edna M.

NEWARK: Edna M Tuffy, 103 passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Rochester General Hospital, with her daughters by her side. Edna was born the daughter of the late John and Florence (Englert) Pickering on Monday, September 20, 1915, in Paladine, NY. She spent her life in the Lyons and Newark area graduating from Lyons High School. Edna worked for the telephone company, as an operator connecting phone calls and also worked for Sibley’s as a clerk. In her retirement, she volunteered as a foster grandparent for several years. She was a talented oil painter and ceramics artist. Edna enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Edna will be remembered by her daughters Carol and Jean Tuffy; grandchildren Kim (Bob) Kelley, Sheila (Brian) Engels, Debbie (Jeff) Coons and Colleen (Jane) Tuffy; nine great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren; nephews Albert (Beverly) Andler and David (Nancy) Andler. Edna was predeceased by her husband, Bernard Tuffy, Sr.; sons Bernard Tuffy, Jr. and Richard B. Tuffy; sister, Florence Andler, daughter-in-law, Linda Tuffy; several nieces and nephews. Please join the family at St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513 at 11 AM on Saturday (June 22) for Edna’s memorial mass. Burial will follow in South Lyons Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lifetime Care, 800 West Miller Street, Suite 6, Newark, NY 14513 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in Edna’s memory. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com