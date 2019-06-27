Tunley, Gertrude A. 

SODUS POINT: Entered into rest on June 26, 2019 at age 97. Predeceased by her husband of 63 years, George Tunley in 2008. Survived by her special sons and daughters-in-law, Mike (Muriel) Tunley of Williamson, Chris (Wendy) Tunley of Sodus Point; grandchildren, Stacey (Brandon) Tunley, Larissa (Joel) Dougherty, Robin (Kate), Lisa (Steve), and Michael (Amy)Tunley; 10 great- grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; many special nieces and nephews. At her request, calling hours will not be observed and the courtesy of no flowers. A private graveside service will be held in Sodus Rural Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed in her memory to Sodus Point Fire Department 8364 Bay Street, Sodus Point, NY 14555. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com