February 18th 2021, Thursday
Tunley, Michael F.

February 15, 2021

WILLIAMSON:  Entered into rest on February 14, 2021 at age 73. Predeceased by parents: George and Gertrude LaBelle Tunley; grandson: Nicholas Leach. Mike retired from the Rochester Police Department after 20 years of dedicated service. He was avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many vacations with his family. Survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Muriel; children: Stacey (Brandon Donnelly) Burkhard, Lisa (Steve Spinelli) Tunley and Michael C. (Amy Miller) Tunley; grandchildren: Elizabeth (David) Britt, Whitney Vanderbrook, Katelyn Barse, Jacob Morahan, and Devon Tunley; great grandchildren: Tre, Jazelle, Olivia, and Spencer; brother: Christopher (Wendy) Tunley; sister in law: Barb (Jim) DeFisher; many extended family members and numerous friends. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

