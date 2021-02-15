Tunley, Michael F.

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on February 14, 2021 at age 73. Predeceased by parents: George and Gertrude LaBelle Tunley; grandson: Nicholas Leach. Mike retired from the Rochester Police Department after 20 years of dedicated service. He was avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed many vacations with his family. Survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Muriel; children: Stacey (Brandon Donnelly) Burkhard, Lisa (Steve Spinelli) Tunley and Michael C. (Amy Miller) Tunley; grandchildren: Elizabeth (David) Britt, Whitney Vanderbrook, Katelyn Barse, Jacob Morahan, and Devon Tunley; great grandchildren: Tre, Jazelle, Olivia, and Spencer; brother: Christopher (Wendy) Tunley; sister in law: Barb (Jim) DeFisher; many extended family members and numerous friends. A celebration of Mike’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
MACEDON: Beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully in the early evening of February 10, 2021, at the age of 77. She is survived by her brother, Michael Czora; son, Scott Schaller (Barb Ridley); daughter, Michelle Burks; grandchildren, Nick, Tiffany, Ariel and Sam; and many nieces and nephews. Maureen was known for her infectious smile, generous […]
NEWARK: Todd G. Briggs, 61, died on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Wayne County Nursing Home, 1475 County House Rd., Lyons, NY 14489. Mr. Briggs was born on November 11, 1959 the son […]