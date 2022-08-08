Tunley, Muriel R. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest after a courageous battle with cancer on August 7, 2022 at age 73.

Predeceased by her husband: Michael Tunley; parents: Robert and Margaret Orbaker; grandson: Nicholas Leach.

Muriel had a love to shop, garden and go on family vacations and spend time with her grandchildren.

Survived by her loving children: Stacey (Brandon Donnelly) Burkhard, Lisa (Steve) Spinelli and Michael C. (Amy Miller) Tunley; grandchildren: Elizabeth (David) Britt, Whitney Vanderbrook, Katelyn Barse, Jacob Morahan, and Devon Tunley; great grandchildren: Tre, Jazelle, Olivia, and Spencer; sister: Barb (Jim) DeFisher; brother in law: Christopher (Wendy) Tunley; special friends: Nancy (Paul) Meade; many extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Muriel’s life will be held on September 17, 2022 at 3pm at the Wallington Fire Hall: 7863 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY 14551.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com