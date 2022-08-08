Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
August 9th 2022, Tuesday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Tunley, Muriel R. 

by WayneTimes.com
August 8, 2022

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest after a courageous battle with cancer on August 7, 2022 at age 73.

Predeceased by her husband: Michael Tunley; parents: Robert and Margaret Orbaker; grandson: Nicholas Leach.

Muriel had a love to shop, garden and go on family vacations and spend time with her grandchildren.

Survived by her loving children: Stacey (Brandon Donnelly) Burkhard, Lisa (Steve) Spinelli and Michael C. (Amy Miller) Tunley; grandchildren: Elizabeth (David) Britt, Whitney Vanderbrook, Katelyn Barse, Jacob Morahan, and Devon Tunley; great grandchildren: Tre, Jazelle, Olivia, and Spencer; sister: Barb (Jim) DeFisher; brother in law: Christopher (Wendy) Tunley; special friends: Nancy (Paul) Meade; many extended family members and numerous friends.

A celebration of Muriel’s life will be held on September 17, 2022 at 3pm at the Wallington Fire Hall: 7863 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY 14551.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Caves, Carla

CLYDE: Passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side, on August 7, 2022, at age 60. Predeceased by her parents, George and Gerlinde Burr; Niece, Natalie I. Espinosa. Survived by loving husband of 42 years, Timothy; Children, Megan (Evan), Heidi, Timothy Jr. (Kerry), Phyllis (Nick); Grandchildren, Jakob (Meg), Isabella, Jett, Blaed, Ariel; Great-grandchild, Jakob […]

Read More
Tunley, Muriel R. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest after a courageous battle with cancer on August 7, 2022 at age 73. Predeceased by her husband: Michael Tunley; parents: Robert and Margaret Orbaker; grandson: Nicholas Leach. Muriel had a love to shop, garden and go on family vacations and spend time with her grandchildren. Survived by her loving children: Stacey […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square