Tunley, Muriel R. 

WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest after a courageous battle with cancer on August 7, 2022 at age 73.
Predeceased by her husband: Michael Tunley; parents: Robert and Margaret Orbaker; grandson: Nicholas Leach.
Muriel had a love to shop, garden and go on family vacations and spend time with her grandchildren.
Survived by her loving children: Stacey (Brandon Donnelly) Burkhard, Lisa (Steve) Spinelli and Michael C. (Amy Miller) Tunley; grandchildren: Elizabeth (David) Britt, Whitney Vanderbrook, Katelyn Barse, Jacob Morahan, and Devon Tunley; great grandchildren: Tre, Jazelle, Olivia, and Spencer; sister: Barb (Jim) DeFisher; brother in law: Christopher (Wendy) Tunley; special friends: Nancy (Paul) Meade; many extended family members and numerous friends.
A celebration of Muriel’s life will be held on September 17, 2022 at 3pm at the Wallington Fire Hall: 7863 Ridge Road, Sodus, NY 14551.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
CLYDE: Passed away unexpectedly with her family by her side, on August 7, 2022, at age 60. Predeceased by her parents, George and Gerlinde Burr; Niece, Natalie I. Espinosa. Survived by loving husband of 42 years, Timothy; Children, Megan (Evan), Heidi, Timothy Jr. (Kerry), Phyllis (Nick); Grandchildren, Jakob (Meg), Isabella, Jett, Blaed, Ariel; Great-grandchild, Jakob […]
