Tuper, Margaret D.

SODUS: Age 85, passed away peacefully February 23, 2021 at Clifton Springs Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Francis in 1986; brothers, Albert & Levinus Van Houte; daughter, Sherry Tuper; brother-in-laws, Carl & Wayne Tuper. She is survived by her children, Lenny (Erin) Tuper of Wolcott, Larry Tuper of Sodus, Debbie (Tim) Hincher of NC and Sandy Tuper of Massena; grandchildren, Brittany Fransisco, Nate, Skyler, Jake & Kendra Tuper, Jamie & April Noyes, Jimmy Hincher, Sherry Shumate; several great grandchildren; sister, Joan Van Houte of Geneva; brother-in-law, Donald Tuper; sister-in-laws, Ellie Robinson, Della Kroth and Phebe Van Houte; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family would like to express their thanks to the staff at Clifton Springs Hospital for the wonderful care given to Margaret. There will be no services at Margaret’s request. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com Contributions may be made in her memory to: Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region Chapter, 435 E Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620