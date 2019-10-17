Tuper, Tina Marie

ALTON: Age 53, passed away on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by partner of 35 years, Randy Donnelly of Alton; children, Danielle Tuper of Wolcott, Sarah Tuper of Alton, Rachel Tuper of Sodus; siblings, Sally (Norm) Fish of Malone, Patti Tuper of Constable, Brenda White of Newark, Wanda (Kenny) Budinger of Sodus, Wayne (Holly) Tuper Jr. of Sodus, David (Emily) Tuper of Sodus; grandchildren, Ezekiel, Alijah, Gotham, Everleigh, Alexander; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Tina was predeceased by her parents Wayne and Gerladine Tuper and most recently her son-in-law, Anthony Adams. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to: Wilmot Cancer Center, Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 E. River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com