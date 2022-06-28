Turcotte, Mark S. 

ONTARIO: Age 64, passed on June 24, 2022. Predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Shirley LaVeck Turcotte

Mark is survived by his son, Jacob and Jacob’s mother, Cindy Turcotte; brother, Scott Turcotte and sisters, Dawn and Lynn Turcotte. Mark is also survived by his step children, Jonelle, Ben, Kevin Piatt, Cory and Jason Ward and step grandchildren, Brianna, Julie, Joshua, Brooke, Morgan and Kayne.

Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-7, Friday (July 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Private internment.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Mark’s Tribute Wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.