Turcotte, Mark S. 

ONTARIO: Age 64, passed on June 24, 2022. Predeceased by his parents, Wilfred and Shirley LaVeck Turcotte
Mark is survived by his son, Jacob and Jacob’s mother, Cindy Turcotte; brother, Scott Turcotte and sisters, Dawn and Lynn Turcotte. Mark is also survived by his step children, Jonelle, Ben, Kevin Piatt, Cory and Jason Ward and step grandchildren, Brianna, Julie, Joshua, Brooke, Morgan and Kayne.
Family and friends may gather for calling hours from 4-7, Friday (July 1) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Private internment.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Mark’s Tribute Wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
ONTARIO: Age 82, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2022. Hurd was born on April 7, 1940 in Elmira, New York to William W. and Ruth (Hurd) Bauer. He graduated from Wayne Central High School in 1958. He took great pride running the family farm, The Hurd and Bauer Fruit Farm of Ontario and Williamson, […]
