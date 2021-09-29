Turner, Gage Steven

PALMYRA: A loving son, brother, and friend, passed away on September 26, 2021 doing the thing he loved the most. Gage was born July 25, 2003 in Rochester NY. He recently graduated from Pal-Mac High School & Wayne Technical and Career Center with a passion for Electrical Trades with dreams of becoming an Aerial Lineman someday. Gage’s hobbies included racing motocross, wake surfing, snowboarding, mountain biking and making memories with his family and friends. Gage is survived by parents Tracy Hickman (David) & Guy Turner, sister Tessa DuVall (TJ), step siblings, grandparents Al Plumb (Janelle) & Peter Turner. Gage was greeted in Heaven by his Grandma Sherry and Grandma T. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, & countless friends. Gage was a kind, loving & giving soul who loved his family and friends above all else.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-8 PM, Thursday (September 30) at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 153 Church Ave., Farmington., NY 14425, where Gage’s funeral services will be held on Friday (October 1), 3 PM. Gage’s funeral service will be live streamed, www.facebook.com/pumpkinhook. Gage will be laid to rest in Macedon Center Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Gage’s memory can be directed to the Gage Turner Membership Memorial Scholarship, Palmyra Racing Association at PO Box 221 Palmyra, NY 14522. As well as the Gage Turner Electrical Trades Scholarship through the Palmyra- Macedon Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 66 Palmyra, NY 14522.

To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Gage’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.