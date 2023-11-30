Turner, Peter W. 

WALWORTH: Peter passed away on November 28, 2023. He was predeceased by his wife, Susan Ann Seaman Turner; parents, Emmett E. Turner, and M. Dorothy Hillard Turner; brother, F. Donald Turner; grandchildren, Tyler N. Turner, and Gage S. Turner.

Peter is survived by his children, Garry M. (Cathy) Turner, Kelly A. (Kenneth Hackett) Arnold, Lisa M. (David) White, Richard W. (Jackie) Turner, and Guy S. Turner; grandchildren, Michael, Katie, Jeramie, Joshua, Elizabeth, David, Michaela, TJ, Tessa, and Taylor; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Noah, Kali, Jayden, Skyler, Ryder, Everest, Nova, Oaklyn, and Levi; sister, Margaret Ann “Peggy” (James Yahnite) Turner; several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and his faithful companion, Tucker.

Peter enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was an avid fan of Nascar and other forms of racing, including motocross. He also served his community as a former Second Assistant Chief for Macedon Center Fire Department.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 1-4 PM on Sunday, December 3, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where his funeral service will be held on Monday, December 4 at 11 AM. Peter will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in Macedon Center Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of Peter may be directed to American Diabetes Association, diabetes.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Peter’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.