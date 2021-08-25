Powered by Dark Sky
August 26th 2021, Thursday
Turner, Robert "Bob" Lee

by WayneTimes.com
August 25, 2021

Turner, Robert “Bob” Lee. SODUS, NY/WILMINGTON, NC: Robert “Bob” Lee Turner passed away August 22, 2021, at the age of 71. He left this world peacefully surrounded by his wife and four daughters.Born August 25, 1949, in Messina, NY to Ronald and Mae Turner, he spent most of his life in New York while retiring to Wilmington, NC for the past 15 years. Bob loved sports, fishing, camping, dancing, the Weather Channel, and family.Bob is survived by his wife, Beth; his daughters Tonya, Bobbi, Marcy, and Linette (Murphy); sisters Bonnie (Carl) and Terri (Sharon); brother Jim (Teresa); grandchildren Phylicia (Allen), Antonio, Jahmari and Jeniah; great-grandchildren Allen III and Aliesiya; along with many other friends and family.Services will be held on Saturday, September 4th at 11am at the Sodus Presbyterian Church. Masks required. The family would like to thank Liberty Hospice & Homecare for their dedication to Bob. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Liberty Hospice and Homecare – 420 Eastwood Rd. Ste 102, Wilmington, NC 28403.

