Turner, Tyler

WALWORTH: Passed away unexpectedly at the age of 25 on October 12, 2018; precious son of Jackie and Richard Turner of Walworth, NY. He is survived by his loving family; brother, TJ (Bree) Turner and nephew, Everest Turner. Grandmother, Charlene McAuliff, Great Uncle Ed Newton, Uncle Garry (Cathy) Turner, Aunt Chrissy (Jerry) Gullo, Aunt Kimmy (Todd) Laberge, Grandfather Peter Turner, and many more aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tyler was born on December 25th, 1992. Tyler was wrapped up in a Christmas stocking, the best present our family could have ever received. He grew up loving many games from Pokemon to video games, and from hide and seek to football. With his love of games and gathering with friends, he found a passion for helping others and was pursuing a career in the medical field at St. John Fisher College.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of visitation, Tuesday, October 16, 2018 from 4-8PM at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502. A service to celebrate the life of Tyler will be offered on Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 2PM, at the All Seasons Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park, Marsh Road, Pittsford. Private burial will follow at the cemetery. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo, please visit the funeral home online guest book, or, tribute wall at murphyfuneralservices.com.