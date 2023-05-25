Turo, Frank “Tiny” 

SAVANNAH: Frank “Tiny” Turo, 91 years old, passed away Friday May 19th 2023 at home, with his loving family by his side.

Frank raised his family of 6 children in Seneca Falls then moved to Savannah NY to work for Dale and Trevor Jackson (Jackson Farms) that treated him like family, before retiring at 82 years old. He had many jobs before finding “Farm Life” that he loved the best. Including jobs at Seneca Knitting Mill, Delivering Milk – Milkman and a Chef at Seneca Hotel and Wells College where he met and married his wife Laura of 62 years. He loved camping and spending time with his family, he also turned many of his friends onto “Old Milwaukee Beer” and Indian motorcycles.

Frank is predeceased by his wife Laura (2011), grandsons Michael Jensen and David Avery, Brothers James, and Richard (Mickey) Turo, son in law Gene Marechaux.

Frank is survived by daughters Lee (John) Crowell, Dianna Marechaux, Sissy (Tom) Grabbatin, Robin Turo; sons Frank Turo III and Thomas (Melissa) Turo. Special nephew Gary (Pat) Wilson; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; special friends Rolland Bentley, John and Rose Pierson, Larry and Mary Scesny and David Doig; faithful dog Pepper and Momma Kitty; siblings-Barbara, Nancy, Judy, Yvonne, and John.

Special Thanks to the Hospice Care Nurses that were great to our Papa!

Contributions can be made to Beverly’s Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Street, Waterloo, NY 13165, in honor of Frank.

Friends and Family are invited to call, Saturday, June 3rd from 12:00-3:00 PM at Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W Church St, Savannah. A funeral service will immediately follow.

A Celebration of Franks Life will be June 4TH, at 2:00 PM - ? at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) 26 Sodus St, Clyde.