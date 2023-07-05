Tweedie, John Malcolm

CLYDE: John Malcolm Tweedie, 87, died on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Geneva Living Center..

Friends may call on Saturday, July 22nd from 10am to Noon at the United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St. in Clyde. A funeral service will follow at Noon at the Church.

Memorials in his name, may be made to The United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St., Clyde, NY 14433

Malcolm was born in Walton, NY on September 11, 1935 the son of the late John and Madelyn Bovee Tweedie. After High School he worked at Gould Pumps and then at Walter Benning Farm finally ending up at Parker Hannifin in Clyde, retiring in 1996. He married his wife Mary in 1962.

He is survived by his wife Mary; a son John Tweedie; daughter Lliana (Tim Bastedo) Carson; siblings Dawn (Thomas) Bergin; Maris (Tony) Molisani, Marilyn (David) Liseno, Wendy (Clarence) Emery, Jacalyn Tweedie. He was predeceased by two brothers Bruce and Marshal.

www.barisfuneralhome.com