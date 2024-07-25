Twitchell, Lowell Thompson

March 18, 1942 - July 23, 2024

MACEDON: Lowell Thompson Twitchell passed away after a long illness with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. Predeceased by sister Joane. Survived by his loving wife of 59 years Patricia F. Twitchell, loving children: daughter & son-in-law Karen & Don Lin of Massachusetts, and son & daughter-in-law Kevin & Lisa Twitchell of Fairport; grandchildren: Brielynn Twitchell, Meghan Nyhof, Braemen Twitchell, & Ivy Lin; sister-in-law Penny Faulter; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Also, survived by biological cousins Kay (Dan) Walkley, Keith Colegrove, and Kevin Colegrove and other members of the Colegrove family. Special thanks to niece Mimi (Billy) Underhill and family.

Lowell was the son of Kenneth & Lucille Twitchell of Ontario, NY. He graduated from Wayne Central High School in 1960 and RIT in 1964. He lived most of his life in West Walworth and Perinton. In 2019 he moved to Parkwood Heights in Macedon where he enjoyed many special bonds with the staff and residents.

Lowell was with Fairport Savings Bank for over 44 years serving as president from 1979-2001 and on the board of directors until 2017. Lowell was also an avid car enthusiast and, for many years, a regular attendee at Spencer and Canandaigua Speedways. He was also active with weekly local classic car shows and enjoyed showing his 1965 Olds Cutlass.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, July 30th from 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Keenan’s Funeral Home on Route 31 in Perinton. A service will be held in the All Seasons Chapel at White Haven Memorial Park at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31st. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the URMC Pulmonary Fibrosis Research & Education Fund.