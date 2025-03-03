What are you looking for?

Twitchell, Patricia Ann Faulter

March 3, 2025
/ by WayneTimes.com

June 27, 1941 - February 25, 2025

Predeceased by her loving husband  of 59 years Lowell T. Twitchell, siblings: Carolyn Pieroni, Robert Faulter, Nancy Hamilton, Laura Clark, and Kenneth Faulter. Survived by children: daughter & son-in-law Karen & Don Lin of Massachusetts, and son & daughter-in-law Kevin & Lisa Twitchell of Fairport; grandchildren: Brielynn Twitchell, Meghan Nyhof, Braemen Twitchell, & Ivy Lin; sister-in-law Penny Faulter; nieces, nephews, and friends including her game playing group. Special thanks to the nurses and aides at the Ewing Continuing Care Center.

Patricia was the daughter of Robert and Anna Faulter of Central Square, NY. She was a 1959 graduate of Central Square High School (Salutatorian) and a 1963 graduate of Ithaca College where she earned a degree in Speech Therapy. After a career as a teacher and stay at home mom she found her true calling as a counselor for AYUSA International. From 1990-2005 she worked with over 70 foreign exchange students and their host families. 

Memorial service on Monday March 10, 2025 at 10:30 AM at White Haven Memorial Park (Creation Chapel). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to URMC Pulmonary Fibrosis Research & Education Fund.

