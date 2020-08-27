Tylenda, Carl E.

NORTH ROSE: Carl E. Tylenda, age 74, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born in Sodus, NY and was the only son of the late Alexander Tylenda and Emogene Sampson. Prior to retirement he was employed at Eastman Kodak for 33 years as a professional fire-fighter and then worked in the communications center. After retiring he worked for a local excavating company, Dolomite. He was a longtime member of the Rose and North Rose Fire Departments, as well as a member of the Red Creek Conservation Club and the Hillside Top Gun Club in Clyde. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, spending time outdoors and time with family. Carl was a devoted father, grandfather, and friend who was always willing to help others. He is survived by his sons; Kevin (Vicki) Tylenda of Savanah, Darren Tylenda of North Rose, Chad (Connie) Tylenda of South Butler, and Cory (Chris Gold) Tylenda of Rochester; grandchildren, Devin Tylenda, Justin Tylenda, Evin (Emily) Tylenda, Brenna (Austin Freer) Tylenda, Kollin Tylenda, and Kyle Tylenda; great grandchildren, Ellowin, Logan, Madyson, Bentley, and JC. Calling hours will take place Saturday, August 29, from 10:00AM-12:00PM at Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, 5025. N. Main St., North Rose, NY 14516. The funeral will be held at 12:00PM at the funeral home, burial to follow at Rose Cemetery. Memorials may be made to North Rose Fire Department, 5070 N. Huron St., North Rose, NY 14516.

www.catoredcreek.com