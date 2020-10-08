Tyler, Arnold

NEWARK: Arnold Tyler, 92, died on June 14, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital. A private graveside service will be held at the East Newark Cemetery. Mr. Tyler was born in Newark, New York the son of the late Clarence and Susan Farnsworth Tyler. He was a mechanic by trade. He worked at many repair shops in the area. He loved bowling. Arnold is survived by his wife of 71 years Marian Davenport Tyler; two brothers Clifford Tyler and Vincent (Beatrice) Tyler; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and four brothers Francis, Lawrence, Alfred and Keith Tyler. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com