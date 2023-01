Newark: Marian E. Tyler, 93, passed away on January 12, 2023 at Rochester General Hospital.

All services are private. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Marian was born in Newark, NY on August 9, 1929 the daughter of the late William and Eleanor Lay Davenport. She retired from Sarah Coventry where she worked in the Administrative offices.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Arnold; her siblings Marjorie (Philip) Schwab, William (Pat) Davenport, Dorothy (Bill) Jacob, and Charles Davenport.

