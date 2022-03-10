Tyler Sr., Clifford Arthur

NEWARK: Clifford Tyler Sr. of Newark, NY passed away on March 1, 2022 at the Fulton Center in Gloversville, NY, at the age of 96. Clifford was born 4/19/25 to Clarence and Susan (Farnsworth) Tyler and was one of 7 sons.

Clifford was predeceased by his wife Orie “Betty”; his parents, Clarence and Susan; brothers, Francis, Lawrence, Alfred, Arnold, and Keith; and his daughter-in-law Patty Tyler.

Clifford is survived by his brother, Vincent (Beatrice) Tyler; sisters-in-law, Elinor Tyler and Marion Tyler; sons, Clifford Tyler Jr. and Robert Tyler; daughters, Betty Tyler, Kay (Glenn) Bullock, Dawn Tyler, and Sandra Llewellyn. He is also survived by grandchildren, Scott (Samantha) Floyd, Kelly Floyd, Jeremy (Becky) Rubitsky, Carolyn (Mike) Myott, Sandra Sue Rubitsky, Amanda Rubitsky-Knapp and step-grandson, Steven Bullock. He had 11 great grandchildren, 3 step great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Clifford served in the Navy during WWII aboard the Minesweeper USS Pirate AM275. He worked for Jackson & Perkins for many years until they relocated. He then worked for Hallagan Furniture until he retired after 31 years.

Clifford loved his family and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. When he damaged a muscle in his arm, he switched from bowling right-handed to left handed so that he would not have to quit the sport he loved.

There will be no prior calling hours. A celebration of Clifford’s life will be held on Saturday (March 19), 2:30 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. Clifford will be laid to rest in East Newark Cemetery. There will be a reception at the American Legion in Palmyra following the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society, Honor Flight or the charity of your choice.