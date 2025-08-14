What are you looking for?

Tyler, Vincent (Vinny) P.

August 14, 2025
NEWARK: Vincent (Vinny) P. Tyler 91 passed away on August 10, 2025 after a long battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his wife of 70 years Beatrice (Kommer). Bea passed on July 11, 2025 at the age of 87. Vinny was the son of Clarence and Susan (Farnsworth) Tyler. In addition to his wife and parents Vinny was predeceased by his brothers Clifford, Arnold, Francis, Lawrence, Alfred, and Keith. 

Vinny was an Army Veteran being stationed at Fort Knox, KY. He worked for Sarah Coventry, C.H. Stuart and retired from Murphy Business Machine. He enjoyed camping, loved to fish and spending time with family. 

Vinny and Bea are survived by their son Larry of Rochester.  Grandsons Greg (Stephanie) DeBoerdere of North Rose and Brad (Karen) Tyler of Palmyra. Also six great-grandchildren Hannah (Tristan) Bieller, Mikayla, Abram and Olivia DeBoerdere and Damian and Dylan Tyler. Also many nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service at the East Newark Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations can be made to Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513. Arrangements by Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home.

