Tyner, Elizabeth E. “Liz”

ONTARIO: Liz passed away on May 28, 2021 at age 85. She was born in Olean, NY on December 9, 1935 to Albert and Eva (Pancio) Plano.

Liz is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerome “Jerry” Tyner. She is also survived by her children, Michael (Ginger), Scott (Pam), Steve (Kelly), and Anita (William) Katzman. Liz was Grandma to Tara (Mike), Alexa, Corina, Joseph, Katherine, Mikey, and Elizabeth “Ellie.” A new generation began with the birth of Finley Elizabeth; Sister Jean (George) Bell of Ontario, NY; brothers, Donald (Heather) Plano of Geneva, NY and Bruce (Karen) Plano of Olean, NY; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 5-7 PM on Thursday (June 3) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (June 4), 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Liz will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Contributions in Liz’s memory may be directed to the church.