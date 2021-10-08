Tyner, Jerome (Jerry)

BRIGHTON: Formerly of Ontario, NY. Jerry passed away on October 2, 2021 at age 86. He was born in Bartlesville, OK to George and Dorothy (Morgan) Tyner. Jerry later married Elizabeth (Liz) Plano in Los Angeles, CA. They were married 63 years and are now reunited.

Jerry is survived by his children, Michael (Ginger), Scott (Pam), Steven (Kelly), and Anita (William) Katzman; seven beloved grandchildren, Tara (Mike), Alexa, Corina, Joseph, Katherine, Michael, and Elizabeth; one great-granddaughter, Finley; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Jerry is a veteran of the Unites States Army and Unites States Navy. He worked until his retirement at Xerox Corporation in Webster, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday (October 11), 11 AM at St. Mary’s of the Lake Church, 5823 Walworth Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Jerry will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jerry’s memory may be directed to Parkinson’s Research Foundation or the Jewish Home of Rochester. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit Jerry’s tribute wall, ww.murphyfuneralservices.com.