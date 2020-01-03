Ufholz, Frieda

WOLCOTT: Frieda Ufholz, Age 87, passed away Wednesday, January 01, 2020 at Crest Manor Living and Rehabilitation Center, Fairport. She was born in Beschka, Yugoslavia, daughter of the late Karl Schneider and Bertha Roth Schneider. Prior to retirement, she was employed at Motts in Williamson. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, bird watching, and travelling with family. Predeceased by her husband, Adam Ufholz (1987), son, Horst Ufholz, daughter-in-law, Donetta Ufholz and Grandson, Karl Ufholz. Survived by her daughter, Rosemarie (David) Lewis of Wolcott, son, Adam (Tammy) Ufholz of Rose, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. At her request, there are no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Frieda’s name, they may do so to a charity of their choice. www.catoredcreek.com