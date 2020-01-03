Obituaries
Ufholz, Frieda
WOLCOTT: Frieda Ufholz, Age 87, passed away Wednesday, January 01, 2020 at Crest Manor Living and Rehabilitation Center, Fairport. She was born in Beschka, Yugoslavia, daughter of the late Karl Schneider and Bertha Roth Schneider. Prior to retirement, she was employed at Motts in Williamson. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, bird watching, and travelling with family. Predeceased by her husband, Adam Ufholz (1987), son, Horst Ufholz, daughter-in-law, Donetta Ufholz and Grandson, Karl Ufholz. Survived by her daughter, Rosemarie (David) Lewis of Wolcott, son, Adam (Tammy) Ufholz of Rose, six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. At her request, there are no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Frieda’s name, they may do so to a charity of their choice. www.catoredcreek.com
Latest News
Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County celebrates 40 years at reception
Friday, November 22nd was Literacy Volunteers of Wayne County’s 40th Anniversary celebration. The event was to commemorate 40 years of...
Macedon Community Christmas Program assists over 150 area families
The 36th annual Macedon Community Christmas Program saw an outpouring of donations from many individuals, families, businesses, and organizations in...
What We (Dan) Got Wrong in 2019
A year ago, this writer, as he has every year since 2016, made predictions going into the following year, while...
Recent Obituaries
Ufholz, Frieda
WOLCOTT: Frieda Ufholz, Age 87, passed away Wednesday, January 01, 2020 at Crest Manor Living and Rehabilitation Center, Fairport. She...
Premo, Timothy Allen
NEWARK: Age 40, passed away unexpectedly at home on January 1, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Janet Jolly...
Reynolds, Robert E.
SODUS: Age 82, passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson’s on January 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife...