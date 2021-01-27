Ufholz, Josef Adam

WATERLOO, NY: Age 78, passed on Sunday January 24, 2021. Joe was the son of John and Christine Vogel Ufholz formerly of Rose NY. Joe was born in 1942 OSCHATZ, GERMANY and came to the USA as a young child. He became an US citizen and joined the Air Force, serving time in Korea. He was an avid bowler, loved camping and making people laugh. He was a jack of all trades and held many different jobs. His last job was catering and helping out in the kitchen with his buddy Frank. The last few years Joe had been battling cancer and Parkinson’s Disease. Through it all he maintained his sense of humor and was known as “ Uncle Joe” to many of the workers at Seneca Nursing Home. Joe was predeceased by his parents John and Christine Ufholz. He is survived by his three daughters, Tracy ( David ) Murphy, of Newark Susan( Rob) Cowley, of Newark Mary ( Wally) Morabito, of Geneva and son Josef ( Michelle) Ufholz, of Ohio. 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Brothers John ( Eppie) Phil ( Cheryl) and Peter ( Jan). Special niece Amy, special friends Alicia, Frank, Andy and many many friends. A graveside service will be held at Sampson Veterans Cemetery in the spring. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home