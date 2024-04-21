Ufholz, Philip

SOUTH BUTLER: Philip Ufholz, 86, of South Butler, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2024. He was born in Beska, Yugoslavia, January 12, 1938, son of the late John Ufholz Sr., and the late Christine (Vogel) Ufholz. He was a proud veteran having served in the US Army. Prior to retirement, he was employed for 32 years at Garlock in Palmyra. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his camp at Cedar Lake, camping at Watkins Glen, the outdoors, and was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

He is predeceased by his parents, John Sr., and Christine Ufholz, brother, Josef Ufholz, sister, Bertha Ufholz and son-in-law William S. Arliss.

Survived by his wife of 57 years, Cheryl (Tobin) Ufholz, daughter, Laura (Michael Fox) Ufholz-Arliss of Sodus, son, James (Misty) Ufholz of Newark, brothers, John (Eppie) Ufholz Jr., of Sodus, and Peter (Jan) Ufholz of Gates, NC, granddaughter, Erica (Matthew II) Hendrikse of Ontario, he was known as Papa to his great-grandchildren, Matthew III, Ryan, and, Briella, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, April 27, 11:00-1:00 at the Farnsworth Keysor Funeral Home, 5025 N Main St., North Rose, a funeral service with military honors will take place at 1:00. A celebration of life will take place at the Clyde Bowling Alley, 10257 NY-31, Clyde, NY 14433 starting at 2 pm. A private burial will be held at the South Butler Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Philip’s name may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at support.woundedwarriorproject.org.