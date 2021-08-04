Uhrich, Sandra B.

NEWARK: Sandra B. Uhrich, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at her home.

Sandy was born a twin and raised on a dairy farm in Newark, NY. She graduated from Newark High School and attended FLCC to become a registered nurse. She started her career in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Strong Memorial Hospital and transitioned successfully to pharmaceutical sales. After moving to Flemington, NJ, with her husband, she utilized her considerable talents to create a beautifully decorated home. Her book collection was infamous, and she consulted it frequently for information on landscaping, birds, and anything else that captured her vivid imagination. She had a green thumb and loved planting and gardening. Many of her lifelong friendships were formed in New Jersey and she loved exploring and sharing her favorite places and stories of the area.

After moving back to Newark, she returned to nursing at the ARC of Wayne County, where she affectionately cared for her patients. She loved to laugh, enjoyed nature and history, and had a special place in her heart for the Finger Lakes area. She adored her dogs, Lucky and Beau.

Sandy was predeceased by her father and mother, Bill and Karen (Johnson) Botcher and leaves behind her beloved children Rachel and Taylor Uhrich; siblings Susan (Bill) Deasy, Jim Botcher and David Botcher; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In memory of Sandy, a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 1 – 4 pm, Norsen Bridge Park, 6744 Pulver Road, Newark, NY 14513.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity.